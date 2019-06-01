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REGIONE LAZIO EU BLENDING PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 5,000,000
Credit lines : € 95,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/11/2020 : € 1,500,000
6/10/2020 : € 3,500,000
17/11/2020 : € 28,500,000
6/10/2020 : € 66,500,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €500m to the Lazio Region for SMEs, mid-caps, infrastructure, environment and post COVID-19 recovery
Parent project
ITALIAN REGIONS EU BLENDING PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
10 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/09/2020
20190601
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGIONE LAZIO EU BLENDING PROGRAMME
BANCA DI CREDITO COOPERATIVO DI ROMA SC,BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SCPA,UNICREDIT SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB financing will support the Lazio Region in the implementation of measures for local SMEs and midcaps.

Through a multi-beneficiary intermediated loan, the EUR 100m sub-operation aims at providing funds to three banks to support SMEs and midcaps and other public-private entities carrying out activities in priority sectors, in the Lazio Region territory, in line with the Regional Development Plan 2014-2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN REGIONS EU BLENDING PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €500m to the Lazio Region for SMEs, mid-caps, infrastructure, environment and post COVID-19 recovery

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €500m to the Lazio Region for SMEs, mid-caps, infrastructure, environment and post COVID-19 recovery
Other links
Parent project
ITALIAN REGIONS EU BLENDING PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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