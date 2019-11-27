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MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 35,000,000
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2020 : € 2,500,000
7/12/2020 : € 2,500,000
7/12/2020 : € 2,500,000
7/12/2020 : € 2,500,000
7/12/2020 : € 15,000,000
7/12/2020 : € 15,000,000
7/12/2020 : € 15,000,000
7/12/2020 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)
Related EFSI register
04/07/2020 - MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)

Summary sheet

Release date
27 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2020
20190596
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)
MERIDIAM SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the equity participation into Meridiam GIGF, which will invest into SMEs operating in the sectors of energy transition, clean mobility, circular economy, and sustainable cities and communities.

Meridiam GIGF's will predominantly make long-term equity and quasi-equity investments. To be able to monitor and manage the investment risks, the fund will seek to acquire minority or majority stakes in companies with a strong corporate governance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will ensure that Meridiam GIGF's operational guidelines comply with its social and environmental standards.

Since the Fund is only investing in private companies, it has been assessed that it is not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the appraisal, the EIB were to conclude otherwise, the Fund will have to ensure that all contracts for the implementation of the projects financed are in line with EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)
04/07/2020 - MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)
Publication Date
24 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126602277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190596
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)
Publication Date
3 Jul 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
131794512
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190596
Last update
4 Jul 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
France, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)
Related EFSI register
04/07/2020 - MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)
Other links
Summary sheet
MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)
Data sheet
MERIDIAM GREEN IMPACT GROWTH FUND (GIGF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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