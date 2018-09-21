GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET

Summary sheet
The project will finance the promoter's investments for the period 2019-2021. The current project is presented under the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Spain (2018-0060). The project will be part of the Clean Transport Facility, a joint EIB and European Commission initiative launched at the end of 2016 to promote the deployment of new cleaner technology in transport.
Grupo Ruiz aims to expand its bus network across Spain (operating under a public service contract) with a cleaner fleet and associated infrastructure. In detail, the investments concern: i) the purchase of 32 electric and 141 compressed natural gas (CNG) busses, to provide urban and interurban transport services in 6 cities in Spain; and (ii) the construction of associated infrastructure needs, including the construction of three electric charging stations and the implementation of passenger information systems (ITS).
The EIB will require that projects financed under this operation comply with EU applicable legislation, as appropriate and where applicable.
The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with EU applicable legislation, as appropriate and where applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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