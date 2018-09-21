Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 27,500,000
Transport : € 27,500,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 27,500,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Parent project
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2019
20190592
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
EMPRESA MARTIN SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 28 million
EUR 57 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's investments for the period 2019-2021. The current project is presented under the Clean Urban Transport Programme Loan Spain (2018-0060). The project will be part of the Clean Transport Facility, a joint EIB and European Commission initiative launched at the end of 2016 to promote the deployment of new cleaner technology in transport.

Grupo Ruiz aims to expand its bus network across Spain (operating under a public service contract) with a cleaner fleet and associated infrastructure. In detail, the investments concern: i) the purchase of 32 electric and 141 compressed natural gas (CNG) busses, to provide urban and interurban transport services in 6 cities in Spain; and (ii) the construction of associated infrastructure needs, including the construction of three electric charging stations and the implementation of passenger information systems (ITS).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require that projects financed under this operation comply with EU applicable legislation, as appropriate and where applicable.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with EU applicable legislation, as appropriate and where applicable.

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
21/09/2018 - CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Related projects
Parent project
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124513172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190592
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238627216
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190592
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86559327
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180060
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Other links
Summary sheet
GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
Data sheet
GRUPO RUIZ CLEAN BUS FLEET
Parent project
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications