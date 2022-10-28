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BPCE EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,000,000
Services : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2022 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE MBIL

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2022
20190591
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BPCE EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE MBIL
BPCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance small- to mid-sized energy efficiency investments undertaken by public sector entities in France.

This operation will support projects that help mitigate climate change, thus generating a positive environmental impact.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

he Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE MBIL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE MBIL
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160406386
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190591
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
BPCE EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE MBIL
Data sheet
BPCE EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE MBIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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