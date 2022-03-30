Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 60,000,000
Urban development : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/08/2022 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB supports social and affordable housing in Hanover with €60 million
Related story
In tune with the Zeitgeist

Summary sheet

Release date
30 March 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/08/2022
20190569
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
HANOVA WOHNEN GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 204 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of social and affordable housing units for rent in the City of Hannover, Germany.

The operation will finance an investment programme aimed to increase the number of available social and affordable housing units for rent. The operation is expected to ameliorate shortages in social and affordable housing supply for low and medium income households and contribute to urban regeneration and renewal. The investment programme will aim to meet the high energy efficiency standard NZEB (nearly zero-energy buildings) for new construction. The housing investments concerned are envisaged to form part of specific local integrated urban development plans (INSEKs/ Integrierte Stadtentwicklungskonzepte).

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises the construction of high-quality and energy efficient social and affordable housing units for rent in the City of Hannover, Germany. The project contributes to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, various EU Sustainable Urban Development ambitions, and Energy Efficiency targets, as well as local and state level objectives. It addresses a number of externalities and sub-optimal investment flows. The Project increases the supply of social and affordable housing for rent and the market flexibility to respond to the current social and affordable housing needs. It also contributes towards improving the social mix across the city and promotes greater social inclusion, thus, supporting sustainable urban development.


The Bank will provide an unsecured loan, which will be effectively subordinated to the borrower's standard mortgage loans. The Bank's loan will thus fill a financing gap as mortgage loans from commercial and promotional banks require that part of the project cost is covered by either by own funds or unsecured loans without recourse to the assets financed. The Bank's loan will also help the borrower to optimize its asset encumbrance levels with a view towards mobilizing future funding for the City of Hannover's ambitions to become climate neutral by 2035. The Bank's financing will also offer further important benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and drawdowns, which will enable an optimal alignment with the implementation modalities of the Project and thus further increase its affordability.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

National environmental legislation has been harmonised in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive (EIA) and 2001/42/EC (SEA). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, where appropriate. The applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, as well as the status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the housing investments will also be reviewed during project appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
10/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Other links
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB supports social and affordable housing in Hanover with €60 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Publication Date
10 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155058697
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190569
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Publication Date
28 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254665422
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190569
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Data sheet
HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB supports social and affordable housing in Hanover with €60 million
Related story
In tune with the Zeitgeist

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: InvestEU - EIB supports social and affordable housing in Hanover with €60 million
Related story
In tune with the Zeitgeist
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications