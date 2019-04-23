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SDF TRACTORS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 13,300,000
Italy : € 36,700,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/07/2020 : € 13,300,000
22/07/2020 : € 36,700,000
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SDF TRACTORS RDI
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SDF TRACTORS RDI
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related story
Farming in the cloud
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
17 August 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/07/2020
20190561
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SDF TRACTORS RDI
SDF SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 103 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of agricultural machinery, equipment and services focused on: (1) Product development and product range consolidation, (2) Digitalisation and precision farming as well as (3) Vehicles' electrification, carried out in the Promoter's research and development (R&D) locations in Italy and Germany in the period 2020-23.

The project aims at further developing the current products as well as to completing and consolidating the product range to cover a wider power range. It also aims, with the introduction of new features, at enhancing the product and processes digitalisation, and at developing new solutions for precision farming as well as enhancing the vehicles' electrification.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development activities on tractors, agricultural transmissions, agricultural machinery and precision farming are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in already authorised existing facilities that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.

The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SDF TRACTORS RDI
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SDF TRACTORS RDI
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SDF TRACTORS RDI
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124581054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190561
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SDF TRACTORS RDI
Publication Date
12 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238864390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190561
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125675780
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190423
Last update
21 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry, Industry, Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SDF TRACTORS RDI
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SDF TRACTORS RDI
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Summary sheet
SDF TRACTORS RDI
Data sheet
SDF TRACTORS RDI
Related story
Farming in the cloud
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Farming in the cloud
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SDF TRACTORS RDI
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SDF TRACTORS RDI
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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