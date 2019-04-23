SDF TRACTORS RDI

Summary sheet
The proposed project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of agricultural machinery, equipment and services focused on: (1) Product development and product range consolidation, (2) Digitalisation and precision farming as well as (3) Vehicles' electrification, carried out in the Promoter's research and development (R&D) locations in Italy and Germany in the period 2020-23.
The project aims at further developing the current products as well as to completing and consolidating the product range to cover a wider power range. It also aims, with the introduction of new features, at enhancing the product and processes digitalisation, and at developing new solutions for precision farming as well as enhancing the vehicles' electrification.
Research and development activities on tractors, agricultural transmissions, agricultural machinery and precision farming are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in already authorised existing facilities that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.
The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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