JORDAN WATER SECTOR FRAMEWORK LOAN

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The operation will finance the construction, upgrade and improvement of various water supply components in several governorates in Jordan in support of the Government's priority plans for a critical sector for the country (Jordan has one of the lowest levels of water availability per capita in the world).
The project is a high priority for the Jordanian Government under the National Water Strategy 2016-2025, and is fully in line with EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities, especially the objectives of fostering Growth and Job Opportunities. The project is fully in line with EIB's objectives under the External Lending Mandate 2014-2020, specifically the development of social and economic infrastructure, as well as the EIB's Water Sector Lending Orientation adopted in December 2017.
The project will have a positive impact on public health and the environment. Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required according to the relevant competent authority. The environmental and social aspects of the project will be assessed during the appraisal to ensure adherence to its standards. Climate change aspects will also be examined during the appraisal.
The promoter will have to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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