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JORDAN WATER SECTOR FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 257,989,915.98
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 257,989,915.98
Water, sewerage : € 257,989,915.98
Signature date(s)
26/11/2020 : € 257,989,915.98
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JORDAN WATER SECTOR FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
Jordan: EIB supports priority water sector investments
Related sub-project
BANI KENANEH WATER SUPPLY PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
3 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2020
20190558
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JORDAN WATER SECTOR FRAMEWORK LOAN
MINISTRY OF WATER AND IRRIGATION - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The operation will finance the construction, upgrade and improvement of various water supply components in several governorates in Jordan in support of the Government's priority plans for a critical sector for the country (Jordan has one of the lowest levels of water availability per capita in the world).

The project is a high priority for the Jordanian Government under the National Water Strategy 2016-2025, and is fully in line with EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities, especially the objectives of fostering Growth and Job Opportunities. The project is fully in line with EIB's objectives under the External Lending Mandate 2014-2020, specifically the development of social and economic infrastructure, as well as the EIB's Water Sector Lending Orientation adopted in December 2017.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a positive impact on public health and the environment. Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required according to the relevant competent authority. The environmental and social aspects of the project will be assessed during the appraisal to ensure adherence to its standards. Climate change aspects will also be examined during the appraisal.

The promoter will have to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JORDAN WATER SECTOR FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related projects
Related sub-project
BANI KENANEH WATER SUPPLY PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Jordan: EIB supports priority water sector investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JORDAN WATER SECTOR FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
27 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131148368
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190558
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JORDAN WATER SECTOR FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
JORDAN WATER SECTOR FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
JORDAN WATER SECTOR FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
Jordan: EIB supports priority water sector investments
Related sub-project
BANI KENANEH WATER SUPPLY PROJECT

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan: EIB supports priority water sector investments
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JORDAN WATER SECTOR FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related sub-project
BANI KENANEH WATER SUPPLY PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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