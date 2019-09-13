BLICKFELD (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project supports the company's development of LiDAR technologies for Automotive and Industrial applications; the investments include research, development and innovation (RDI), capital expenditures in testing and pilot production, as well as operating expenditures that support the growth of the company. Investments will be incurred in Germany.
The project will help the Promoter enhance its LiDAR sensor technologies and improve its supporting software for use cases in the industrial and automotive markets.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal any other environmental details of the project.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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