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NEPAL DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE AND EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Nepal : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/02/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE AND EXPANSION

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/02/2020
20190523
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEPAL DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE AND EXPANSION
NEPAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 206 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will increase access to electricity supply in selected areas of Western Nepal by 2024, while also improving quality and efficiency of the service. It would also contribute to national development objectives as defined in the 2013 National Energy Strategy of Nepal.

The project is expected to be in line with the EU's priorities identified in the Agenda for Change in Nepal, as well as with the EU's External Lending Mandate's objectives on the development of social and economic infrastructure. It is expected that rural electrification will promote inclusive economic growth, job creation, a more dynamic private sector and poverty reduction as well as environmental sustainability.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's contribution to climate change mitigation and adaptation will be investigated during appraisal. Substations and distribution lines under this project, if located in the EU, would fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. An Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) has been developed for this project to review its components against relevant Nepalese Environmental and Social Legislation, the Environmental and Social Standards of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the EIB's procedures and standards and cover the promoter's capacity, capability and track record, as well as the technical assistance to the promoter for the implementation of the project. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The promoter will have to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

None

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE AND EXPANSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE AND EXPANSION
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123392035
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190523
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE AND EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
NEPAL DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE AND EXPANSION
Data sheet
NEPAL DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM UPGRADE AND EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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