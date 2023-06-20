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IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,664,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 225,664,000
Industry : € 225,664,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2023 : € 40,320,000
4/12/2023 : € 185,344,000
Other links
Related public register
05/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2023
20190517
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM
STRATEGIC BANKING CORPORATION OF IR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 226 million
EUR 1759 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment platform supporting energy efficiency investments in privately owned housing (homeowners and non-commercial private landlords). The scheme will be supported by a guarantee structure benefiting from Irish budget funds as a first loss piece, a mezzanine tranche and a senior tranche provided by EIB, with the Irish NPB SBCI acting as implementing partner. The operation will be part of the Irish Climate Action Plan and as such will significantly contribute to EIB's Climate Action targets.

This project is a guarantee scheme for low-cost residential retrofit loans. It forms part of Ireland's Climate Action Plan and National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Irish budget supported loan guarantee scheme will provide risk protection to credit institutions participating in the scheme. This will enable them to offer loans with reduced interest rates and longer tenors to make comprehensive home energy efficiency upgrades more affordable to households and non-corporate landlords.

Additionality and Impact

This operation involves financing energy efficiency projects in residential buildings in Ireland and aims to significantly stimulate demand. As a result, the operation will contribute to Ireland's key priorities of the Climate Action Plan (CAP) of reducing energy consumption, curtailing greenhouse gas emissions, and improving both the reliability and security of energy supply in the country. In parallel, the operation will support job creation and economic growth, while also improving health and local air quality. Energy efficiency addresses multiple market failures, such as environmental externalities and imperfect information. The financing of this operation is in line with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy, where energy efficiency and building rehabilitation are seen as a priority.


The EIB Group supports the first dedicated Energy Efficiency retrofit scheme for private homeowners with an innovative financing scheme involving sophisticated risk sharing mechanisms between all involved stakeholders and complementing a government funded grant scheme. A long term EE retrofit loan product for a broad range of Irish home-owners has not been available at scale in the Irish market yet.

The guarantee scheme builds on the positive experience with SBCI in SME financings and supports the Irish NPB to launch for the first time a financing tool dedicated to private individuals and targeting 100% Climate Action.

The operation is of high quality in terms of its economic and ESG performance.



Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require the intermediary bank (SBCI) to make sure that the final recipients comply with the relevant EU environment legislation, including the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules. The related investments in energy efficiency and building integrated renewable energy will be implemented in existing residential buildings without changing the pre-authorised scope. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not required under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). The EIB's services will nevertheless review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental aspects.

The EIB will require the intermediary bank (SBCI) to make sure that the final recipients comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Comments

Civil engineering activities.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 June 2023
4 December 2023
Related documents
05/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM
Publication Date
5 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168896011
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190517
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM
Data sheet
IRISH BUILDINGS ENERGY EFFICIENCY PLATFORM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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