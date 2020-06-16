SMES TRADE FINANCE FACILITY 3

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project is the EIB's third Trade Finance Guarantee Programme for Greece provided to international commercial banks to cover the payment risk of trade and export finance transactions undertaken by Greek banks and ultimately on behalf of Greek SMEs and Midcaps.
Current economic conditions in Greece still constrain the availability of trade financing for local SMEs and MidCaps, and EIB's guarantee under TFF3 is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in enabling SMEs to have access to international trade instruments, which Greek commercial banks still cannot easily offer at the scale required (without the EIB or other IFI guarantee). As Greek banks remain non-investment grade, international banks limit their direct exposure on Greece under trade finance transactions. EIB's support will ensure that Greece's trade activities will continue to increase, leading to security and expansion of jobs within the SME sector, contribute to cohesion and convergence objectives, and support the country's economic growth. The project is also expected to support Greek trade activity during and after the undergoing coronavirus epidemic, as well as indirectly support projects that bring a positive impact on climate change.
In line with the EIB's policy to ensure that loans and guarantees comply with EU regulations, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the intermediating banks to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures for all projects within the guaranteed portfolio comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in comformity with EU rules.
See Environmental aspects
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.