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CARGOBEAMER (FM)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,600,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 2,200,000
Germany : € 2,400,000
France : € 8,000,000
Transport : € 12,600,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2020 : € 2,200,000
15/12/2020 : € 2,400,000
15/12/2020 : € 8,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARGOBEAMER (FM)

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2020
20190461
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARGOBEAMER (FM)
CARGOBEAMER AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 13 million
EUR 102 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development and automation of three combined transport railroad terminals in Calais (France), Kaldenkirchen (Germany) and Domodossola (Italy), as well as acquisition of 216 combined transport wagons. The terminals and the wagons will be based on CargoBeamer technology in order to operate "rail motorway" transport services.

The project will allow establishing "railway motorway" services between the three terminals. The proposed technology allows transport by rail of standard road semitrailers, reducing vehicle operating costs and negative externalities of the transport system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The works at the terminals may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be analysed during the appraisal. The manufacturing of new wagons will take place at the manufacturer's plants and does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive; therefore no EIA is required.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
20/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARGOBEAMER (FM)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARGOBEAMER (FM)
Publication Date
20 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123859463
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190461
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARGOBEAMER (FM)
Other links
Summary sheet
CARGOBEAMER (FM)
Data sheet
CARGOBEAMER (FM)

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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