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QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,400,000
Sector(s)
Telecom : € 4,270,000
Transport : € 17,080,000
Water, sewerage : € 21,350,000
Energy : € 42,700,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2019 : € 2,135,000
13/12/2019 : € 2,135,000
13/12/2019 : € 8,540,000
13/12/2019 : € 8,540,000
13/12/2019 : € 10,675,000
13/12/2019 : € 10,675,000
13/12/2019 : € 21,350,000
13/12/2019 : € 21,350,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
8 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2019
20190459
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
QUAERO CAPITAL (FRANCE) SAS,QUAERO CAPITAL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 85 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Telecom - Information and communication
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an equity fund investing in infrastructure assets in Europe.

The fund will target equity investments in small to medium-sized infrastructure projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment or screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III to determine the need for further assessment. Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards [outside the EU: with national regulation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB' Environmental and Social Standards] as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental & social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

In the EU, the EIB will require the fund to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
21/12/2019 - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Publication Date
15 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123053990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190459
Sector(s)
Telecom
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125676244
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190459
Last update
21 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Telecom, Energy, Water, sewerage, Transport
Countries
EU Countries, France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Data sheet
QUAERO EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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