MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction of a new state of the art combined cycle power plant (CCGT) power plant in the existing Marghera Levante Power facility.
The aim is to contribute to the security and flexibility of electricity supply in Italy.
Based on its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. An EIA has been completed and the decree of environmental compatibility was issued by the environment ministry at the end of 2018. Emissions from the plant will be in line with the relevant EU directive requirements. The promoter has indicated that no Environmental and Social issues or concerns have arisen to date.
By its decision 2012/539/EU, the European Commission exempted the production and wholesale of electricity produced from conventional sources in Italy from the application of the Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC on utility sectors. In line with the 2014/25/EU Directive, this exemption is automatically extended to sectors previously exempted under the 2004/17/EC Directive. Consequently, the promoter is neither subject to the EU directives on procurement by entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors nor to the Italian Legislative Decree 50/2016 (Public procurement code), as the project consists in the generation of electricity form conventional sources.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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