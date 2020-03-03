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MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2020 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impato Ambientale
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
Related press
Italy: EIB supports Edison's investments in sustainability

Summary sheet

Release date
19 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2020
20190451
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
EDISON SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 313 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of a new state of the art combined cycle power plant (CCGT) power plant in the existing Marghera Levante Power facility.

The aim is to contribute to the security and flexibility of electricity supply in Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. An EIA has been completed and the decree of environmental compatibility was issued by the environment ministry at the end of 2018. Emissions from the plant will be in line with the relevant EU directive requirements. The promoter has indicated that no Environmental and Social issues or concerns have arisen to date.

By its decision 2012/539/EU, the European Commission exempted the production and wholesale of electricity produced from conventional sources in Italy from the application of the Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC on utility sectors. In line with the 2014/25/EU Directive, this exemption is automatically extended to sectors previously exempted under the 2004/17/EC Directive. Consequently, the promoter is neither subject to the EU directives on procurement by entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors nor to the Italian Legislative Decree 50/2016 (Public procurement code), as the project consists in the generation of electricity form conventional sources.

Related documents
18/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impato Ambientale
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB supports Edison's investments in sustainability

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
18 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126195920
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190451
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impato Ambientale
Publication Date
3 Mar 2020
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127141800
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190451
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236759434
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190451
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impato Ambientale
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
Related press
Italy: EIB supports Edison's investments in sustainability

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB supports Edison's investments in sustainability
Other links
Related public register
18/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impato Ambientale
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARGHERA LEVANTE CCGT REDEVELOPMENT

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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