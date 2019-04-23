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PROSOL AGROFOOD AND RDI INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/10/2020 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROSOL AGROFOOD AND RDI INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related press
Spain: Support for SMEs - The EIB backs PROSOL’s RDI strategy with up to €20 million
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
29 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2020
20190448
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROSOL AGROFOOD AND RDI INVESTMENTS
PRODUCTOS SOLUBLES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's operational expenditures (capex) and RDI investments to optimise and expand the production of coffee capsules and instant coffee.

The EIB loan will finance the company's optimisation and growth strategy in support of its RDI and deployment investments (capex and opex for new product as well as other tangible and intangible capex).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises several investments that fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, the project is subject to an analysis to be carried out by the competent authority to determine whether an EIA Report is required.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROSOL AGROFOOD AND RDI INVESTMENTS
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Related press
Spain: Support for SMEs - The EIB backs PROSOL’s RDI strategy with up to €20 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROSOL AGROFOOD AND RDI INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130847305
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190448
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125675780
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190423
Last update
21 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry, Industry, Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROSOL AGROFOOD AND RDI INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Summary sheet
PROSOL AGROFOOD AND RDI INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
PROSOL AGROFOOD AND RDI INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: Support for SMEs - The EIB backs PROSOL’s RDI strategy with up to €20 million
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Support for SMEs - The EIB backs PROSOL’s RDI strategy with up to €20 million
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROSOL AGROFOOD AND RDI INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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