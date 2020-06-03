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ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 70,000,000
Telecom : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/06/2020 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related press
EIB supports Estonian broadband with Eesti Energia

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/06/2020
20190444
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
ELEKTRILEVI OU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 144 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the roll-out of a passive fibre access network in Estonia. The network will provide Very High Capacity (VHC) broadband services with download speeds of 1 Gbps to about 266 000 households. 47 000 of these households are located in areas with insufficient broadband connectivity (white areas) and about 219 000 households in areas with limited broadband service offerings. The network will be offered on an open-access basis to any retail provider of broadband services. The new broadband network will be installed over the period from 2019 to 2023 across Estonia.

The objective of the project is to help provide access to very high capacity networks for all citizens and businesses in Estonia.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
17/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
EIB supports Estonian broadband with Eesti Energia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
17 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124731138
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190444
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
229435241
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190444
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related press
EIB supports Estonian broadband with Eesti Energia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports Estonian broadband with Eesti Energia
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELEKTRILEVI FTTH NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications