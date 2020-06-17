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HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 190,253,322.2
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 190,253,322.2
Services : € 190,253,322.2
Signature date(s)
17/06/2020 : € 190,253,322.2
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Summary sheet

Release date
23 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2020
20190439
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS
VASAKRONAN AB (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 2000 million (EUR 185 million)
SEK 4530 million (EUR 419 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Supporting the construction of high energy performing office buildings in Sweden.

The project will support the promotion of new nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB), as per the requirements of the EU Energy performance of buildings directive (EPBD).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is not expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU, provided that the new buildings will be integrated in an urban area. The Bank will review relevant permits and environmental and social management processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC as amended by 2009/147/EC). Through the project, new NZEB buildings, as per the requirements of the EU Directive (EPBD) 2018/844/EU, amending 2010/31/EU [Article 9(1)], will be constructed and will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario in compliance with the current regulation.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129033751
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190439
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
217454117
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190439
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Other links
Summary sheet
HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Data sheet
HIGH ENERGY PERFORMING PUBLIC BUILDINGS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications