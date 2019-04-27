TRENITALIA ROLLING STOCK RENEWAL PROGRAM

Summary sheet
The project consists of the acquisition of up to 135 new trainsets by Trenitalia to provide regional train services in several regions in Italy.
The project will increase the quality of the passenger transport services provided in several Italian regions, and will thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.
The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock, which is out of the scope of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from road to rail and, therefore, generate greenhouse gas emissions savings, other environmental and safety benefits.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. The contract and award notices for the rolling stock supply contract were published in May 2017 (2017/S 093-182702) and January 2019 (2019/S 008-015180), respectively.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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