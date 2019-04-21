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INFRAGREEN IV SLP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 15,000,000
France : € 26,250,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2019 : € 7,500,000
16/12/2019 : € 7,500,000
16/12/2019 : € 13,125,000
16/12/2019 : € 13,125,000
16/12/2019 : € 16,875,000
16/12/2019 : € 16,875,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRAGREEN IV SLP
Related EFSI register
04/03/2020 - INFRAGREEN IV SLP
Related press
France: EIB renews its trust in INFRAGREEN IV fund by investing €75 million

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2019
20190421
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INFRAGREEN IV SLP
RGREEN INVEST
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment fund focusing on renewable energy projects in the European Economic Area, with around 50% of the funds expected to be invested in France and Italy.

The fund will mainly invest equity and quasi-equity in small to medium size wind, solar and other/innovative technologies (biogas/biomass, energy storage, energy efficiency and green mobility), in the European Economic Area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the Fund's underlying infrastructure investments will either require a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the EIB.

The fund manager will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund have been or will be (as appropriate) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRAGREEN IV SLP
04/03/2020 - INFRAGREEN IV SLP
Other links
Related press
France: EIB renews its trust in INFRAGREEN IV fund by investing €75 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRAGREEN IV SLP
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95795240
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190421
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - INFRAGREEN IV SLP
Publication Date
3 Mar 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
127203195
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190421
Last update
4 Mar 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
France, Italy, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRAGREEN IV SLP
Related EFSI register
04/03/2020 - INFRAGREEN IV SLP
Other links
Summary sheet
INFRAGREEN IV SLP
Data sheet
INFRAGREEN IV SLP
Related press
France: EIB renews its trust in INFRAGREEN IV fund by investing €75 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB renews its trust in INFRAGREEN IV fund by investing €75 million
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INFRAGREEN IV SLP
Related EFSI register
04/03/2020 - INFRAGREEN IV SLP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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