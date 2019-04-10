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Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
A loan to the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Finance, for on-lending to Ghanaian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps active in the agribusiness, manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT) and tourism sectors by the newly created Development Bank Ghana.
This project will improve access to medium- and long-term finance for enterprises, particularly SMEs, which will in turn improve competitiveness, support job creation and fiscal revenues. The operation may also contribute to alleviating the impact of COVID-19 on Ghana's enterprises.
The Bank will require Development Bank Ghana (DBG) to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects carried out by the final beneficiaries receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.
The Bank will require Development Bank Ghana to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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