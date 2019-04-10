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DEVELOPMENT BANK GHANA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ghana : € 170,000,000
Credit lines : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2020 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK GHANA
Related press
Ghana: President Akufo Addo welcomes EUR 170 million EIB support for new National Development Bank of Ghana

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2020
20190410
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEVELOPMENT BANK GHANA
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A loan to the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Finance, for on-lending to Ghanaian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps active in the agribusiness, manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT) and tourism sectors by the newly created Development Bank Ghana.

This project will improve access to medium- and long-term finance for enterprises, particularly SMEs, which will in turn improve competitiveness, support job creation and fiscal revenues. The operation may also contribute to alleviating the impact of COVID-19 on Ghana's enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require Development Bank Ghana (DBG) to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects carried out by the final beneficiaries receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require Development Bank Ghana to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK GHANA
Other links
Related press
Ghana: President Akufo Addo welcomes EUR 170 million EIB support for new National Development Bank of Ghana

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK GHANA
Publication Date
17 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132039181
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190410
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Ghana
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK GHANA
Other links
Summary sheet
DEVELOPMENT BANK GHANA
Data sheet
DEVELOPMENT BANK GHANA
Related press
Ghana: President Akufo Addo welcomes EUR 170 million EIB support for new National Development Bank of Ghana

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ghana: President Akufo Addo welcomes EUR 170 million EIB support for new National Development Bank of Ghana
Other links
Related public register
17/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPMENT BANK GHANA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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