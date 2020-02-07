EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6

Summary sheet
Installation of a new Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) at Vasilikos Power Station.
The new CCGT will ensure security and flexibility of electricity supply, in the context of an increasing roll-out of renewable energy sources in Cyprus.
Based on its technical characteristics, the Project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. An EIA has been submitted for the plant and positive feedback has been obtained from the relevant competent Authority. Town Planning Permit, Building Permit and Construction License have been granted by the relevant competent Authorities. The promoter has indicated that no environmental and social issuesi or concerns have arisen to date. Emissions from the plant will be in line with the relevant EU directive requirements.
The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.