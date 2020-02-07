Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 76,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 76,000,000
Energy : € 76,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2020 : € 76,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
Related press
Cyprus: EIB backs 160 MW Vasilikos power plant to support Cypriot energy transition

Summary sheet

Release date
7 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2020
20190376
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY OF CYPRUS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 76 million
EUR 152 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Installation of a new Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) at Vasilikos Power Station.

The new CCGT will ensure security and flexibility of electricity supply, in the context of an increasing roll-out of renewable energy sources in Cyprus.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on its technical characteristics, the Project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. An EIA has been submitted for the plant and positive feedback has been obtained from the relevant competent Authority. Town Planning Permit, Building Permit and Construction License have been granted by the relevant competent Authorities. The promoter has indicated that no environmental and social issuesi or concerns have arisen to date. Emissions from the plant will be in line with the relevant EU directive requirements.

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
08/02/2021 - EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
Other links
Related press
Cyprus: EIB backs 160 MW Vasilikos power plant to support Cypriot energy transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
Publication Date
24 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130185269
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190376
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
Publication Date
8 Feb 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
137305639
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190376
Last update
8 Feb 2021
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
Other links
Summary sheet
EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
Data sheet
EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
Related press
Cyprus: EIB backs 160 MW Vasilikos power plant to support Cypriot energy transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cyprus: EIB backs 160 MW Vasilikos power plant to support Cypriot energy transition
Other links
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - EAC VASILIKOS CCGT UNIT 6

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications