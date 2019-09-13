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NAVVIS (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/04/2020 : € 10,000,000
8/04/2020 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVVIS (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAVVIS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €20 million to NavVis as part of the Investment Plan for Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
29 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/04/2020
20190367
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NAVVIS (EGFF)
NAVVIS GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 41 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's investments in the development of indoor mapping and navigation hardware and software, as well as capex in equipment to provide end-to-end mapping and navigation managed services, in the short-term to carmakers and other manufacturing-intensive clients, with a view on expanding to other sectors in the future.

The research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in support of the Promoter's product development and its market expansion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments (EIA). Moreover, the RDI activities will take place in existing locations, which will not change their scope due to the project. Therefore, the project is not expected to have any relevant environmental impact and will not require environmental authorisations.

The company is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives. Nevertheless, the procurement policies and the supply management characteristics as presented to the EIB are considered acceptable.

Related documents
18/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVVIS (EGFF)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAVVIS (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €20 million to NavVis as part of the Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVVIS (EGFF)
Publication Date
18 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95276671
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190367
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAVVIS (EGFF)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238571418
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190367
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVVIS (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAVVIS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
NAVVIS (EGFF)
Data sheet
NAVVIS (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €20 million to NavVis as part of the Investment Plan for Europe

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides funding of €20 million to NavVis as part of the Investment Plan for Europe
Other links
Related public register
18/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVVIS (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAVVIS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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