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AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 500,000
Industry : € 49,500,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2020 : € 500,000
22/12/2020 : € 49,500,000
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related press
France: EIB and Avril finalise €50 million loan to finance research in plant protein and biosourced materials
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
23 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2020
20190349
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
AVRIL SCA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 134 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) efforts targeting the development and production of protein for food and feed applications from oilseed crop, as well as bio-based materials substituting fossil sources for chemical use.

EIB financing would accelerate the RDI efforts conducted by the Promoter and support sustainable agriculture products and practices as well as bio-based materials.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities and innovative capital expenditure investments will be carried out at the Promoter's research centres and production site in the EU, predominantly in France. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during the appraisal. Environmental studies or appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to the EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Related press
France: EIB and Avril finalise €50 million loan to finance research in plant protein and biosourced materials

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134121934
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190349
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257522183
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190349
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125675780
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190423
Last update
21 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry, Industry, Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Summary sheet
AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
Data sheet
AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
Related press
France: EIB and Avril finalise €50 million loan to finance research in plant protein and biosourced materials
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB and Avril finalise €50 million loan to finance research in plant protein and biosourced materials
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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