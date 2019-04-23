AVRIL RDI PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
- Industry - Manufacturing
The project will finance the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) efforts targeting the development and production of protein for food and feed applications from oilseed crop, as well as bio-based materials substituting fossil sources for chemical use.
EIB financing would accelerate the RDI efforts conducted by the Promoter and support sustainable agriculture products and practices as well as bio-based materials.
RDI activities and innovative capital expenditure investments will be carried out at the Promoter's research centres and production site in the EU, predominantly in France. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during the appraisal. Environmental studies or appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to the EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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