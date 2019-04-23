DAIRY PRODUCTION MODERNISATION AND LOGISTICS

Summary sheet
The operation concerns investments in expansion, upgrading and modernisation of Mlekpol's dairy production, logistics and storage facilities over the period 2019-2022.
The dairy sector in Poland has great potential for further development, as demonstrated by the progress in milk production, processing, and sales. Further development of the sector depends on increasing process efficiency in order to stay ahead of European environmental standards and global competition. The project will support the local economy since the Promoter is a cooperative owned and controlled by about 10 244 dairy producers who are SMEs.
The projects falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. More specifically under Annex II Class 7 (c), that is, installations for manufacture of dairy products. The project will be implemented adjacent to existing milk processing facilities and EIAs might be required by the authorities. The impacts to the environment and on the sites of nature conservation are expected to be limited and would mitigated as required by the competent authorities.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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