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DAIRY PRODUCTION MODERNISATION AND LOGISTICS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/11/2023 : € 20,000,000
20/12/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAIRY PRODUCTION MODERNISATION AND LOGISTICS
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related press
Poland: InvestEU – EIB lends €50 million to dairy cooperative Mlekpol for better production, logistics and storage
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
18 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20190343
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DAIRY PRODUCTION MODERNISATION AND LOGISTICS
SPOLDZIELNIA MLECZARSKA MLEKPOL W GRAJEWIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 199 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns investments in expansion, upgrading and modernisation of Mlekpol's dairy production, logistics and storage facilities over the period 2019-2022.

The dairy sector in Poland has great potential for further development, as demonstrated by the progress in milk production, processing, and sales. Further development of the sector depends on increasing process efficiency in order to stay ahead of European environmental standards and global competition. The project will support the local economy since the Promoter is a cooperative owned and controlled by about 10 244 dairy producers who are SMEs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The projects falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. More specifically under Annex II Class 7 (c), that is, installations for manufacture of dairy products. The project will be implemented adjacent to existing milk processing facilities and EIAs might be required by the authorities. The impacts to the environment and on the sites of nature conservation are expected to be limited and would mitigated as required by the competent authorities.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAIRY PRODUCTION MODERNISATION AND LOGISTICS
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Related press
Poland: InvestEU – EIB lends €50 million to dairy cooperative Mlekpol for better production, logistics and storage

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAIRY PRODUCTION MODERNISATION AND LOGISTICS
Publication Date
3 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124902753
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190343
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125675780
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190423
Last update
21 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry, Industry, Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAIRY PRODUCTION MODERNISATION AND LOGISTICS
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Summary sheet
DAIRY PRODUCTION MODERNISATION AND LOGISTICS
Data sheet
DAIRY PRODUCTION MODERNISATION AND LOGISTICS
Related press
Poland: InvestEU – EIB lends €50 million to dairy cooperative Mlekpol for better production, logistics and storage
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: InvestEU – EIB lends €50 million to dairy cooperative Mlekpol for better production, logistics and storage
Other links
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DAIRY PRODUCTION MODERNISATION AND LOGISTICS
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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