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STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Italy : € 250,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/02/2020 : € 250,000,000
14/02/2020 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
25 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/02/2020
20190341
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1030 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoters semiconductor RDI activities to be carried out at the promoter's locations in France and Italy. In particular, these include both RDI activities (the development of the next generation of energy efficiency, resources saving and environment protection semiconductor technologies, devices and solutions), as well as investments in pilot lines and in advanced manufacturing capabilities for Key Enabling Technologies (KET).

The project supports investments in European R&D and production in high value-added products contributing to the targets of the Europe 2020 and 2030 Strategy and the European industrial Strategic Roadmap for micro- and nano-electronic components and systems (EU 10/100/20). In addition, a globally competitive high-volume advanced semiconductor industry is one of the pillars of the KET initiative, launched by the EC to identify and support technologies that are considered as crucial for preserving the long-term competitiveness of the European Industry.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Semiconductor RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the Environmental Assessmnet Directive (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
17/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D
Publication Date
17 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
128955717
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190341
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163266514
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190341
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D
Data sheet
STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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