STM SMART SEMICONDUCTOR R&D

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoters semiconductor RDI activities to be carried out at the promoter's locations in France and Italy. In particular, these include both RDI activities (the development of the next generation of energy efficiency, resources saving and environment protection semiconductor technologies, devices and solutions), as well as investments in pilot lines and in advanced manufacturing capabilities for Key Enabling Technologies (KET).
The project supports investments in European R&D and production in high value-added products contributing to the targets of the Europe 2020 and 2030 Strategy and the European industrial Strategic Roadmap for micro- and nano-electronic components and systems (EU 10/100/20). In addition, a globally competitive high-volume advanced semiconductor industry is one of the pillars of the KET initiative, launched by the EC to identify and support technologies that are considered as crucial for preserving the long-term competitiveness of the European Industry.
Semiconductor RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the Environmental Assessmnet Directive (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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