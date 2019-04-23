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EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 44,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 44,000,000
Services : € 44,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/03/2021 : € 44,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related press
France: EIB and Euralis sign €44 million loan agreement to finance research in new seed varieties
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/03/2021
20190338
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
EURALIS COOP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 44 million
EUR 89 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to the creation, registration, production and commercialization of new field crop seed varieties for their use in agriculture.

An EIB financing would accelerate the RDI efforts conducted by the promoter.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities and capital expenditure investments will be carried out at the promoter's research centres in the EU, predominantly in France. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during the appraisal. Environmental studies or appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to the EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
14/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Related press
France: EIB and Euralis sign €44 million loan agreement to finance research in new seed varieties

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
Publication Date
14 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126170448
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190338
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
Publication Date
10 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238699398
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190338
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125675780
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190423
Last update
21 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry, Industry, Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Summary sheet
EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
Data sheet
EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
Related press
France: EIB and Euralis sign €44 million loan agreement to finance research in new seed varieties
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB and Euralis sign €44 million loan agreement to finance research in new seed varieties
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EURALIS RDI PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Photogallery

EURALIS RDI Programme
EURALIS RDI Programme
©Euralis
EURALIS RDI Programme
EURALIS RDI Programme
©Euralis

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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