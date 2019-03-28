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PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 180,000,000
Energy : € 88,200,000
Industry : € 91,800,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2021 : € 88,200,000
17/12/2021 : € 91,800,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Non Technical Summary (Bioglycol facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko (Bioglycol facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Non Technical Summary (Advanced biofuel facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Raport o wpływach na środowisko dla wpływu (Advanced biofuel facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Aneks do Raportu oddziaływania na środowisko (Bioglycol facility)
Related press
Poland: PKN Orlen receives EIB €180m loan to support its decarbonisation plans

Summary sheet

Release date
22 December 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2021
20190328
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 293 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction and operation of (i) a new R&D Centre to regroup RDI activities in the development of renewable chemical and biofuels technologies at the Promoter's site at Plock, (ii) an industrial demonstration facility for the production of 25 kt/ year of sustainable, second generation, bioethanol from cereal straw in the industrial sites in Jedlicze, and (iii) an innovative bio-propylene-glycol production unit with a capacity of 30 kt/ from biogenic glycerine in the industrial sites in Trzebinia.

The development of second generation (advanced) biofuel production technologies is identified as a key technological pathway towards the decarbonisation of transport under the Renewables Energy Directive II (2018/2001/EU). It is also one of the priorities of the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan (SET-Plan). Considering the above, the investment is considered to be highly aligned with EIB's public policy goals. The investments foreseen within the project programme will be predominantly carried out in Poland's cohesion areas. Due to the nature of the supported activities, the project is also expected to partially promote Rural Development in lesser developed regions of the EU. To a large extend the operation will also support climate change mitigation through the production and commercialisation of sustainable renewable energy carriers and materials for their use in transport and industry. Project, especially R&D Centre, will largely contribute and fulfils EU policy of enhancing private sector R&D activities and innovation in EU, especially in less developed countries.

Additionality and Impact

After implementation, the project will deliver: a) a new RDI centre; b) a full scale industrial facility for second-generation bioethanol production based on advanced Manufacturing technologies; and c) an innovative bio-propylene-glycol production unit.

 

The project is strongly aligned with EU and EIB policy priorities, namely on the decarbonisation of transport, and consistent with the EU Green Deal and Paris agreements. The project is complementary to EU regional development policies in the promotion of renewable energy at local level. Moreover, it contributes significantly to the economic development of the three EU cohesion regions where it will be implemented. The project shows excellent prospects for growth and social benefits, as well as excellent employment indicators.

 

The project addresses the market failure climate externalities by providing low-carbon technologies to counter climate change from GHG emissions. The EIB, alongside the EU policy incentives, will support the promoter in re-orienting its business activities towards the development and implementation of more sustainable renewable energy and material solutions for transport and industry. The RDI component will create knowledge allowing the promoter to overcome limitations related to the access to and dissemination of new technologies, such as high transaction costs for obtaining information, negotiating and acquiring protected technologies.

 

The long-term EIB financing enhances the borrower's capital expenditure capacity and improves its credit risk profile, by extending its debt maturity profile, and strengthening funding diversification and stability. The EIB is able to provide financing on favourable terms, including a long availability period and flexible drawdown conditions.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the environmental "acquis" (notably EIA directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) will be assessed during appraisal, as well as well compliance with IED directive 2010/75/EU and other applicable environmental acquis. The EIA procedure followed as well as GHG savings/sequestration achieved on a life cycle assessment basis for the bioethanol & propylene-glycol production units will be assessed in detail during the due diligence procedure.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Non Technical Summary (Bioglycol facility)
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko (Bioglycol facility)
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Non Technical Summary (Advanced biofuel facility)
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Raport o wpływach na środowisko dla wpływu (Advanced biofuel facility)
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Aneks do Raportu oddziaływania na środowisko (Bioglycol facility)
Other links
Related press
Poland: PKN Orlen receives EIB €180m loan to support its decarbonisation plans

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138955936
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190328
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Non Technical Summary (Bioglycol facility)
Publication Date
23 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137575361
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190328
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko (Bioglycol facility)
Publication Date
23 Jan 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166259277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190328
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Non Technical Summary (Advanced biofuel facility)
Publication Date
23 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166247928
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190328
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Raport o wpływach na środowisko dla wpływu (Advanced biofuel facility)
Publication Date
23 Jan 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166245701
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190328
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Aneks do Raportu oddziaływania na środowisko (Bioglycol facility)
Publication Date
23 Jan 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166259590
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190328
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Non Technical Summary (Bioglycol facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko (Bioglycol facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Non Technical Summary (Advanced biofuel facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Raport o wpływach na środowisko dla wpływu (Advanced biofuel facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Aneks do Raportu oddziaływania na środowisko (Bioglycol facility)
Other links
Summary sheet
PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI
Data sheet
PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI
Related press
Poland: PKN Orlen receives EIB €180m loan to support its decarbonisation plans

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: PKN Orlen receives EIB €180m loan to support its decarbonisation plans
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Non Technical Summary (Bioglycol facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko (Bioglycol facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Non Technical Summary (Advanced biofuel facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Raport o wpływach na środowisko dla wpływu (Advanced biofuel facility)
Related public register
23/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PKN ORLEN BIOREFINERY & RDI - Aneks do Raportu oddziaływania na środowisko (Bioglycol facility)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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