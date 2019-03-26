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ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 375,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 375,000,000
Energy : € 375,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2020 : € 375,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES

Summary sheet

Release date
15 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2020
20190326
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 375 million
EUR 714 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The EIB will finance an integrated investment programme, launched by the Ministry of Environment & Energy and the Ministry of Economy & Development, aiming to improve energy efficiency in public buildings and other venues (e.g. schools, hospitals and sports facilities). This project falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings (SFSB) initiative, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming at supporting energy efficiency investments in buildings.

The EIB financing consists in an intermediated multi-beneficiary framework loan to enable final beneficiaries to invest in activities related to building retrofitting. This includes, for example, the replacement of frames, insulation measures, replacement of obsolete heating and cooling equipment, installation of renewable energy and building management systems, as well as interventions aiming to the enhancement of the static integrity of the buildings when necessary.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It is expected that the sub-projects under this operation will not have any significant negative environmental or social impact and will not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements will also be further assessed during project appraisal to be in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2018/844/EU amending the Directive 2010/31/EU), and the Directive on Energy Efficiency 2018/2002/EU (amending the Directive 2012/27/EU).

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC (if relevant) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES
Publication Date
24 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133965562
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190326
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES
Data sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN PUBLIC VENUES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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