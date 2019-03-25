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AZIMO (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2019 : € 10,000,000
12/12/2019 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZIMO (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Poland: #InvestEU – EIB finances digital money transfer service Azimo to make international payments affordable to all

Summary sheet

Release date
17 December 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2019
20190325
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AZIMO (EGFF)
AZIMO LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 49 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Founded in 2012, Azimo is an innovative fintech company offering cross-border money transfer services. Headquartered in London, with offices in Amsterdam and in Krakow, where they have their Polish research, development and innovation (RDI) centre, Azimo's mission is to promote financial inclusion through technology, making money transfers affordable and available to all.

The proposed loan will support RDI activities, as well as the related marketing and sales expenditures in support of promoter's expansion within the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and will be carried out in existing facilities already authorized that will not change their scope due to the project. The proposed investments do not require any additional permits. The project is not expected to have any negative environmental impact.

Being a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority, Azimo is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Related documents
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZIMO (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Poland: #InvestEU – EIB finances digital money transfer service Azimo to make international payments affordable to all

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZIMO (EGFF)
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94381954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190325
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZIMO (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
AZIMO (EGFF)
Data sheet
AZIMO (EGFF)
Related press
Poland: #InvestEU – EIB finances digital money transfer service Azimo to make international payments affordable to all

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: #InvestEU – EIB finances digital money transfer service Azimo to make international payments affordable to all
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZIMO (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Videos

Thumbnail: EIB backing for company in Poland supports affordable money transfer worldwide
EIB backing for company in Poland supports affordable money transfer worldwide
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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