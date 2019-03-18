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AM-PHARMA (IDFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 24,000,000
Services : € 24,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 24,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AM-PHARMA (IDFF)
Related press
Netherlands: Europe supports AM-Pharma through EUR 24m InnovFin facility

Summary sheet

Release date
31 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2019
20190318
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AM-PHARMA (IDFF)
AM-PHARMA HOLDING B.V.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 24 million
EUR 49 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The Promoter is a Dutch biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary enzyme that has the potential to transform the treatment prospects for patients with sepsis-induced conditions, such as Sepsis-Associated Acute Kidney Injuries (SA-AKI).

The proposed transaction will support R&D investments required to bring a product to the market addressing a high unmet medical need, in a growing patient population, preserving and cultivating highly skilled employment opportunities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in research and development (R&D) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC. However, full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 89/665/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
02/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AM-PHARMA (IDFF)
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Europe supports AM-Pharma through EUR 24m InnovFin facility

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AM-PHARMA (IDFF)
Publication Date
2 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123947220
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190318
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AM-PHARMA (IDFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
AM-PHARMA (IDFF)
Data sheet
AM-PHARMA (IDFF)
Related press
Netherlands: Europe supports AM-Pharma through EUR 24m InnovFin facility

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Europe supports AM-Pharma through EUR 24m InnovFin facility
Other links
Related public register
02/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AM-PHARMA (IDFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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