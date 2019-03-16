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MONGOLIA DEVELOPMENT OF SECONDARY URBAN CENTRES

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 54,410,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mongolia : € 54,410,000
Urban development : € 54,410,000
Signature date(s)
25/01/2024 : € 9,500,000
29/12/2023 : € 44,910,000
(*) Including a € 9,500,000 Investment Grants provided by the ASIAN INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONGOLIA DEVELOPMENT OF SECONDARY URBAN CENTRES
Related press
Mongolia: Global Gateway - EIB Global supports urban development and sustainable forestry

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2023
20190316
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MONGOLIA DEVELOPMENT OF SECONDARY URBAN CENTRES
MINISTRY OF CONSTRUCTION AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT - MONGOLIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 120 million (EUR 102 million)
USD 294 million (EUR 250 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed investment programme aims to support the government in establishing green, resilient, inclusive, and competitive urban centres in selected aimags (provinces) of Mongolia. The program, jointly financed with the Asian Development Bank, will comprise a sequenced set of investments to promote inclusive rural-urban transformation, including the most urgent and critically needed infrastructure.

The investment program is a part of a larger ASDIP Programme (Aimag and Soum Centers Green and Resilient Regional Development Investment Program). The ASDIP assumes financing of a holistic regional development programme whose goal is to increase economic activity in selected regions of Mongolia while at the same time reducing pressure on the environment from overgrazing by livestock. The project will provide basic infrastructure to those areas of secondary and tertiary urban centres, which currently lack infrastructure. In addition, the project will require strengthening and renovation of existing urban infrastructure, construction of waste water treatment plants where these plants are missing, construction of affordable housing, renovation (including improvement of energy efficiency) of public buildings such as schools and hospitals, flood protection, drainage and construction of renewable energy generating facilities in the form of photovoltaic (PV) panels on top of or next to public buildings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a Framework Loan operation. If located in the EU, some of the schemes might have fallen under Annex II of the EIA Directive and would need to be screened by the Competent Authority. Should any scheme be screened in, the Promoter shall deliver the Environmental Impact Study, and if applicable the social assessment, to the Bank, before Bank funds can be allocated under the loan.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONGOLIA DEVELOPMENT OF SECONDARY URBAN CENTRES
Other links
Related press
Mongolia: Global Gateway - EIB Global supports urban development and sustainable forestry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONGOLIA DEVELOPMENT OF SECONDARY URBAN CENTRES
Publication Date
25 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131050416
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190316
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mongolia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONGOLIA DEVELOPMENT OF SECONDARY URBAN CENTRES
Other links
Summary sheet
MONGOLIA DEVELOPMENT OF SECONDARY URBAN CENTRES
Data sheet
MONGOLIA DEVELOPMENT OF SECONDARY URBAN CENTRES
Related press
Mongolia: Global Gateway - EIB Global supports urban development and sustainable forestry

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mongolia: Global Gateway - EIB Global supports urban development and sustainable forestry
Other links
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONGOLIA DEVELOPMENT OF SECONDARY URBAN CENTRES

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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