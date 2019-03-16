MONGOLIA DEVELOPMENT OF SECONDARY URBAN CENTRES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The proposed investment programme aims to support the government in establishing green, resilient, inclusive, and competitive urban centres in selected aimags (provinces) of Mongolia. The program, jointly financed with the Asian Development Bank, will comprise a sequenced set of investments to promote inclusive rural-urban transformation, including the most urgent and critically needed infrastructure.
The investment program is a part of a larger ASDIP Programme (Aimag and Soum Centers Green and Resilient Regional Development Investment Program). The ASDIP assumes financing of a holistic regional development programme whose goal is to increase economic activity in selected regions of Mongolia while at the same time reducing pressure on the environment from overgrazing by livestock. The project will provide basic infrastructure to those areas of secondary and tertiary urban centres, which currently lack infrastructure. In addition, the project will require strengthening and renovation of existing urban infrastructure, construction of waste water treatment plants where these plants are missing, construction of affordable housing, renovation (including improvement of energy efficiency) of public buildings such as schools and hospitals, flood protection, drainage and construction of renewable energy generating facilities in the form of photovoltaic (PV) panels on top of or next to public buildings.
The project is a Framework Loan operation. If located in the EU, some of the schemes might have fallen under Annex II of the EIA Directive and would need to be screened by the Competent Authority. Should any scheme be screened in, the Promoter shall deliver the Environmental Impact Study, and if applicable the social assessment, to the Bank, before Bank funds can be allocated under the loan.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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