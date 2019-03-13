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DEPA LNG BUNKERING VESSEL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 20,000,000
Transport : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEPA LNG BUNKERING VESSEL
Related press
Greece: Financing agreement for the construction of the first LNG bunkering vessel for maritime use in Eastern Mediterranean
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
8 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20190313
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEPA LNG BUNKERING VESSEL
PUBLIC GAS CORPORATION OF GREECE (DEPA) SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel to be based at Piraeus Port (Core TEN-T port).

The bunkering vessel will be used to deliver gas to LNG fuelled vessels (ship-to-ship bunkering), mainly based in the vicinity of the port and in other smaller ports in the Aegean and East Mediterranean Sea. The vessel will be constructed and operated in compliance with the European Union (EU) and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations and will operate under an EU Member State flag.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By providing a flexible LNG bunkering option and promoting LNG as an alternative fuel source, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact due to emissions reduction from maritime transport in the wider region.

The project promoter is a public undertaking, as referred to in Directive 2014/25/EU on procurement by entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors and repealing Directive 2004/17/EC. Therefore, all contracts financed by means of this project have and will be tendered in accordance with the referred Directive, including publishing all tender related information in the Official Journal of the EU.

Related documents
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEPA LNG BUNKERING VESSEL
Related projects
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Greece: Financing agreement for the construction of the first LNG bunkering vessel for maritime use in Eastern Mediterranean

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEPA LNG BUNKERING VESSEL
Publication Date
14 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122790760
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190313
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEPA LNG BUNKERING VESSEL
Other links
Summary sheet
DEPA LNG BUNKERING VESSEL
Data sheet
DEPA LNG BUNKERING VESSEL
Related press
Greece: Financing agreement for the construction of the first LNG bunkering vessel for maritime use in Eastern Mediterranean
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: Financing agreement for the construction of the first LNG bunkering vessel for maritime use in Eastern Mediterranean
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEPA LNG BUNKERING VESSEL
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN

Photogallery

From left to right: K. Xifaras, CEO-DEPA; A. McDowell, EIB Vice President and I. Papadopoulos, BoD Chairman-DEPA
DEPA LNG Bunkering Vessel
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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