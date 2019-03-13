DEPA LNG Bunkering Vessel

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel to be based at Piraeus Port (Core TEN-T port).
The bunkering vessel will be used to deliver gas to LNG fuelled vessels (ship-to-ship bunkering), mainly based in the vicinity of the port and in other smaller ports in the Aegean and East Mediterranean Sea. The vessel will be constructed and operated in compliance with the European Union (EU) and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations and will operate under an EU Member State flag.
By providing a flexible LNG bunkering option and promoting LNG as an alternative fuel source, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact due to emissions reduction from maritime transport in the wider region.
The project promoter is a public undertaking, as referred to in Directive 2014/25/EU on procurement by entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors and repealing Directive 2004/17/EC. Therefore, all contracts financed by means of this project have and will be tendered in accordance with the referred Directive, including publishing all tender related information in the Official Journal of the EU.
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