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PROCREDIT EU SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 15,000,000
Romania : € 15,000,000
Credit lines : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/01/2020 : € 15,000,000
13/02/2020 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROCREDIT EU SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and ProCredit Bank Bulgaria expand support to small and medium-sized businesses and foster climate action

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/01/2020
20190299
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROCREDIT EU SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
PROCREDIT BANK (BULGARIA) AD,PROCREDIT BANK SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a dedicated EIB loan to finance eligible investments promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Romania and Bulgaria, with a Climate Action window of at least 30%.

This operation will improve competitiveness and access to finance at favourable conditions for SMEs and mid-caps in Romania and Bulgaria, with a special focus on energy efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROCREDIT EU SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Other links
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and ProCredit Bank Bulgaria expand support to small and medium-sized businesses and foster climate action

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROCREDIT EU SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123808213
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190299
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROCREDIT EU SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
PROCREDIT EU SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Data sheet
PROCREDIT EU SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and ProCredit Bank Bulgaria expand support to small and medium-sized businesses and foster climate action

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: EIB and ProCredit Bank Bulgaria expand support to small and medium-sized businesses and foster climate action
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROCREDIT EU SMES MID-CAPS & CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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