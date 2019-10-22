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DBSA CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 22,000,000
Credit lines : € 22,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/10/2020 : € 22,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DBSA CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/10/2020
20190296
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DBSA CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
DEVELOPMENT BANK OF SOUTHERN AFRICA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 22 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a credit facility to the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) for on-lending to private sector climate action projects across the country.

The proposed operation will provide funding to DBSA for financing of limited scale climate action related private sector projects located in the Republic of South Africa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving EIB financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the EIB finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DBSA CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DBSA CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
Publication Date
27 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126593377
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190296
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
South Africa
Countries
South Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DBSA CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
DBSA CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY
Data sheet
DBSA CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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