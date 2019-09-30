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ESTAG NETWORK INVESTMENT AND GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 180,000,000
Energy : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2019 : € 70,000,000
30/09/2019 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESTAG NETWORK INVESTMENT AND GREEN LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2019
20190293
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ESTAG NETWORK INVESTMENT AND GREEN LOAN
ENERGIE STEIERMARK AG,ENERGIENETZE STEIERMARK GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 385 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is an investment programme that comprises number of schemes in the electricity and gas distribution network of the Austrian Federal State of Styria. The project includes the rollout of smart meters and ICT activities to facilitate the transition to a smart distribution network.

The programme will allow the promoter to maintain or improve the reliability and quality standards of electricity supply, connect new users including renewable generators and the roll-out of smart meters.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental consequences. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The EIB will require each promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESTAG NETWORK INVESTMENT AND GREEN LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESTAG NETWORK INVESTMENT AND GREEN LOAN
Publication Date
10 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94150190
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190293
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESTAG NETWORK INVESTMENT AND GREEN LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
ESTAG NETWORK INVESTMENT AND GREEN LOAN
Data sheet
ESTAG NETWORK INVESTMENT AND GREEN LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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