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TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Israel : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2023 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Related press
Israel: EUR 250 million EIB backing for Tel Aviv rail link

Summary sheet

Release date
7 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2023
20190281
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
STATE OF ISRAEL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 4440 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, finance, construction and maintenance of the LRT Green Line (Tel Aviv Light Rail).

The aim is to support the development of vital infrastructure and thus to improve the quality of life in the city, by making the local public transport more efficient. The project also contributes to the goal of decreasing the use of private vehicles from 54 % of all trips to 30 % by the end of the decade. It will also address market failures related to road externalities in terms of congestion (efficient transport), air and noise pollution, road safety and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (safe and green transport). The EIB loan will pursue EU and EIB's key interests in supporting climate action agenda, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of GHG emissions. The project is consistent with the EU/Israel Action Plan and supports key objectives such as sustainable infrastructure, climate change mitigation and economic cooperation.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of the new Green Light Rail Transit (LRT) line in the city of Tel Aviv, of 39km length with 62 stops. It is a key-project included in Tel Aviv's master plan, which foresees an extensive mass transit network consisting ultimately of three LRT lines (90km) and three metro lines (150km) in order to increase the attractiveness of public transport in the city, which currently relies only on bus services.


﻿By supporting the shift of traffic to a more sustainable transport mode, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion), improving travel times and costs. By providing safe and affordable transport also to more vulnerable groups, such as people with reduced mobility, lower income and women, further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities.


﻿The Project is expected to contribute directly to several SDGs, most notably climate change mitigation (viz. SDG 13) and urban infrastructure improvement (viz. SDGs 9 & 11). The project shares the development priorities of the EU/Israel Action Plan, which seeks promotion of sustainable development policies and actions, including on climate change. The Green Line LRT is consistent with Israel's National Transport Strategy and directly supports the Tel Aviv Mass Transit Strategic Plan of 2016.


The EIB loan enables the European sponsors to close their funding plan by providing long-term debt alongside other local banks and financial institutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental impact Assessment (EIA) has been undertaken. The appraisal will assess to what extent the EIA, the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) and the environmental and social management system of the promoter and the contractor comply with the EIB's Standards. The appraisal will also assess the outcome of any public consultation on the project that took place. As most, if not all land required for the proposed LRT is located within the existing right of way or is government owned, resettlement risks appear to be limited. This however needs to be confirmed during the appraisal. Climate risks identified so far are temperature increases and flooding.

The project is procured under a public-private partnership (PPP) contract that includes a concession to build and maintain the line for 25 years. The tender was published in the Official Journal of the European Union in 2018 (018/S 177-400275) and awarded in 2022. The procurement process was largely in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. The borrower of the proposed EIB loan will be the PPP tender-awarded company.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 November 2023
14 December 2023
Related documents
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Other links
Related press
Israel: EUR 250 million EIB backing for Tel Aviv rail link

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179210129
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190281
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179207839
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190281
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179192525
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190281
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Publication Date
17 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174383465
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190281
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Hebrew
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168910348
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190281
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Hebrew
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168912003
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190281
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168908588
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190281
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
172126939
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190281
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Israel
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project
Other links
Summary sheet
TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Data sheet
TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Related press
Israel: EUR 250 million EIB backing for Tel Aviv rail link

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Israel: EUR 250 million EIB backing for Tel Aviv rail link
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Southern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Northern Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Central Green Line - Environmental Impact Report Executive Summary
Related public register
17/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Northern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Central Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Green Line Environmental Impact Assessment - Southern Section (HEBREW)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TEL AVIV LRT GREEN LINE - Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the Tel Aviv Green-Line Light Rail Project

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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