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INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 37,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 37,500,000
Services : € 37,500,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 37,500,000
Other links
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
11 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20190280
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
INVIVO GROUP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 38 million
EUR 75 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed loan will finance Invivo's investments in research and development of new software technologies for an agribusiness digital market place aiming at supporting the digital transformation of French agricultural cooperatives, and the development of new functionalities to a farm management software solution.

The purpose of this project is to improve and expand the promoter's digitalisation and web-based offering.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The implementation of IT systems is not covered by Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
Publication Date
10 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95256462
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190280
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256897138
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190280
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82872661
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170628
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy, Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
Data sheet
INVIVO DIGITAL AGRICULTURE PLATFORM
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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