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TDB SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 108,166,576.51
Sector(s)
Energy : € 27,041,644.12
Credit lines : € 81,124,932.39
Signature date(s)
6/12/2019 : € 27,041,644.12
6/12/2019 : € 81,124,932.39
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TDB SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION LOAN
Related press
TDB and EIB deepen their partnership with a USD 120 million 15-year SME and climate action facility

Summary sheet

Release date
23 December 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2019
20190279
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TDB SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION LOAN
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),EASTERN AND SOUTHERN AFRICAN TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT BANK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 120 million (EUR 109 million)
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a loan up to USD 120m for part-financing eligible projects, including at least 25% climate action projects. Projects need to be undertaken by private sector entities or commercially run public enterprises across the Member States of the African Trade and Development Bank (TDB), a regional African Development Finance Institution. These eligible investments would be financed directly by TDB or, in the case of loans to small small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), through financial institutions with which the EIB does not maintain a relationships.

The project will help the financing of projects mainly carried out by SMEs, as well as renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. This operation contributes to climate action and economic growth and development by supporting entrepreneurs and job creation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TDB SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION LOAN
Other links
Related press
TDB and EIB deepen their partnership with a USD 120 million 15-year SME and climate action facility

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TDB SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION LOAN
Publication Date
5 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95458307
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190279
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TDB SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
TDB SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION LOAN
Data sheet
TDB SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION LOAN
Related press
TDB and EIB deepen their partnership with a USD 120 million 15-year SME and climate action facility

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
TDB and EIB deepen their partnership with a USD 120 million 15-year SME and climate action facility
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TDB SMES AND CLIMATE ACTION LOAN

Photogallery

TDB and EIB deepen their partnership with a USD 120 million 15-year SME and climate action facility
TDB SMEs and Climate Action Loan
Photographer: Richard Willis
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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