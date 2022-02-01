FIRA DE BARCELONA EXTENSION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project comprises the extension of a trade fair site aiming to reach high energy efficiency standards.
The project will offer more exhibition space in modern energy-efficient facilities. It will help the Promoter achieve a step change in terms of a greater number of international events and number of visitors that will strengthen its competitive position and further contribute to the economic and social impact that Fira de Barcelona has on the Barcelona Metropolitan area.
Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments as well as the alignment of energy efficiency requirements with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will be futher assessed during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU and 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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