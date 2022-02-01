Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

FIRA DE BARCELONA EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 175,000,000
Urban development : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/11/2024 : € 65,000,000
30/05/2022 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIRA DE BARCELONA EXTENSION
Related press
Spain: Catalan Minister of Economy and Finance and EIB vice-president sign operation to expand Fira de Barcelona

Summary sheet

Release date
1 February 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/05/2022
20190278
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIRA DE BARCELONA EXTENSION
FIRA 2000 SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 355 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the extension of a trade fair site aiming to reach high energy efficiency standards.

The project will offer more exhibition space in modern energy-efficient facilities. It will help the Promoter achieve a step change in terms of a greater number of international events and number of visitors that will strengthen its competitive position and further contribute to the economic and social impact that Fira de Barcelona has on the Barcelona Metropolitan area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments as well as the alignment of energy efficiency requirements with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will be futher assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU and 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIRA DE BARCELONA EXTENSION
Other links
Related press
Spain: Catalan Minister of Economy and Finance and EIB vice-president sign operation to expand Fira de Barcelona

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIRA DE BARCELONA EXTENSION
Publication Date
18 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93947437
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190278
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIRA DE BARCELONA EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
FIRA DE BARCELONA EXTENSION
Data sheet
FIRA DE BARCELONA EXTENSION
Related press
Spain: Catalan Minister of Economy and Finance and EIB vice-president sign operation to expand Fira de Barcelona

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Catalan Minister of Economy and Finance and EIB vice-president sign operation to expand Fira de Barcelona
Other links
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIRA DE BARCELONA EXTENSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications