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ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 9,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 9,000,000
Industry : € 9,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 4,500,000
19/12/2019 : € 4,500,000
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
4 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2019
20190256
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)
ROBART GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 9 million
EUR 19 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Robart is an Austrian company that develops navigation and control units for household robots, including a patent protected compact laser sensor and software with artificial intelligence features. Robart's technology makes intelligent robotic navigation more efficient and improves human-robot interaction. The project finances research and development (R&D) to further enhance the functionality and intelligence of the robots and the company's market expansion.

Development and commercialisation of next generation robotic navigation systems based on enhanced software and hardware, primarily dedicated to the household environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities to be financed are not listed in any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
31/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Publication Date
31 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94842979
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190256
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159284716
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190256
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Data sheet
ROBART ROBOTIC NAVIGATION SYSTEMS (EGFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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