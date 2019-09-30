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LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Education : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Finland: Lahti - new schools and day-care centres with help from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
30 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2020
20190251
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
LAHDEN KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 233 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance a new construction and major renovations of pre-primary education to vocational training infrastructure to be located in different areas of the City of Lahti, the eighth largest city in Finland. Some cultural and sport facilities are also expected to be included in the project.

The project will contribute to human capital formation and hence the knowledge economy in Finland. It is aimed at upgrading and modernising the pre-primary, primary and secondary schools estate, including facilities for children with special educational needs. The purpose is to improve the learning environment for students and the working conditions for teachers. Additionally, the refurbishments completed as a part of the project aim to improve the energy efficiency of the education infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of building and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project:have been /will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Finland: Lahti - new schools and day-care centres with help from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
14 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94586591
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190251
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Finland: Lahti - new schools and day-care centres with help from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Lahti - new schools and day-care centres with help from EIB
Other links
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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