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DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Sector(s)
Solid waste : € 3,750,000
Energy : € 3,750,000
Urban development : € 3,750,000
Telecom : € 22,500,000
Transport : € 41,250,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2019 : € 3,750,000
29/11/2019 : € 3,750,000
29/11/2019 : € 3,750,000
29/11/2019 : € 22,500,000
29/11/2019 : € 41,250,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III

Summary sheet

Release date
18 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2019
20190248
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III
DWS ALTERNATIVES GLOBAL LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 2500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an equity fund targeting investments in infrastructure companies predominantly in Europe.

The fund follows a buy and build strategy that consists in acquiring controlling stakes in mature operational assets and then developing and optimising them further. The investment team intends to invest in the EU and selectively in European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the United Kingdom (UK) and North America, in a wide range of infrastructure sectors including transportation and logistics, power, energy (including renewable energy), utilities, telecommunications as well as specialist sectors (e.g. bulk storage, leasing, social infrastructure).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund manager will be required to ensure that all investments comply with the EIB's environmental and social standards. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include the obligation for the fund manager to ensure that the portfolio companies are in compliance with EU legislation. The Bank will assess the fund manager's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental regulations of the individual projects.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives. Most of the projects financed by the fund are expected not to be subject to public procurement procedures as outlined in Directive 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU where applicable.

Related documents
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III
Publication Date
14 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94908292
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190248
Sector(s)
Urban development
Transport
Energy
Telecom
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III
Other links
Summary sheet
DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III
Data sheet
DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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