DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Telecom - Information and communication
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of an equity fund targeting investments in infrastructure companies predominantly in Europe.
The fund follows a buy and build strategy that consists in acquiring controlling stakes in mature operational assets and then developing and optimising them further. The investment team intends to invest in the EU and selectively in European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the United Kingdom (UK) and North America, in a wide range of infrastructure sectors including transportation and logistics, power, energy (including renewable energy), utilities, telecommunications as well as specialist sectors (e.g. bulk storage, leasing, social infrastructure).
The fund manager will be required to ensure that all investments comply with the EIB's environmental and social standards. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include the obligation for the fund manager to ensure that the portfolio companies are in compliance with EU legislation. The Bank will assess the fund manager's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental regulations of the individual projects.
The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives. Most of the projects financed by the fund are expected not to be subject to public procurement procedures as outlined in Directive 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU where applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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