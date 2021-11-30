GAVI GUARANTEE FACILITY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Health - Human health and social work activities
The project consists of a guarantee facility to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance investments in vaccines and in the immunisation supply chain.
Guarantee facilities to support the activities of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Gavi's objectives include accelerating access to new and underused vaccines with a particular focus on the lowest income countries, strengthening health and immunisation systems in partner countries and shaping the global vaccine market to the benefit of developing countries. The EIB's support, envisaged under the Cotonou Investment Facility, would increase long term funding predictability and decrease financing costs. By supporting further investment into the entire vaccine value chain, from manufacturers' research and development (R&D) to local supply chains and health systems in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries, the operation represents an opportunity to accelerate economic development and growth and to move countries closer to achieving their national objectives of poverty reduction. Immunisation is one of the most effective investments in global health and has a crucial role in achieving 14 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As one of the most far-reaching health interventions, it closely reflects the ethos of the SDGs: "leaving no one behind."
If located in the EU, the project would not require an environmental impact assessment as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, however environmental assessments might be required according to national law.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.