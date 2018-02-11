LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO

Summary sheet
The project is part of an EIB Programme Loan (2018-0211) that includes a portfolio of 66 independent, small scale, land based photovoltaic (PV) plants. The PV plants, which have an individual nominal capacity of about <=1MW, totaling to ~66M, are geographically dispersed across central-northern Poland, covering areas in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Pomeranian Voivodeship, Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship and Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, with a larger conglomeration in the first three regions.
The development of PV plants supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the EIB's renewable energy and climate action objectives, as well as to EFSI. Additionally, as investments are located in Poland, the project supports cohesion in the EU.
Based on the currently available documentation of the promoter, it appears that the environmentally relevant conditionality set out for the Programme Loan is met for this sub-operation and thus the project would be acceptable for EIB financing in environmental and social terms.
The project will enjoy 15-year guaranteed offtake premium, determined by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office following a competitive public auctions. The support scheme under the Renewable Energy Act has received the European Commission's State Aid clearance. The promoter is a private company operating in the utility sector, therefore is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives, however it will be required to fulfil the principles of non-discrimination, transparency and fairness for its procurement operations.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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