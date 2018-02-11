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LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 18,424,482.09
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 18,424,482.09
Energy : € 18,424,482.09
Signature date(s)
26/05/2020 : € 18,424,482.09
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
Related EFSI register
16/11/2018 - POLAND SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PROGRAMME
Related press
Poland: First EIB support for solar energy project
Related story
Water out of air
Parent project
POLAND SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
14 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/05/2020
20190235
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
UAB LORDS LB ASSET MANAGEMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 82 million (EUR 18 million)
PLN 200 million (EUR 44 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is part of an EIB Programme Loan (2018-0211) that includes a portfolio of 66 independent, small scale, land based photovoltaic (PV) plants. The PV plants, which have an individual nominal capacity of about <=1MW, totaling to ~66M, are geographically dispersed across central-northern Poland, covering areas in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Pomeranian Voivodeship, Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship and Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, with a larger conglomeration in the first three regions.

The development of PV plants supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the EIB's renewable energy and climate action objectives, as well as to EFSI. Additionally, as investments are located in Poland, the project supports cohesion in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on the currently available documentation of the promoter, it appears that the environmentally relevant conditionality set out for the Programme Loan is met for this sub-operation and thus the project would be acceptable for EIB financing in environmental and social terms.

The project will enjoy 15-year guaranteed offtake premium, determined by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office following a competitive public auctions. The support scheme under the Renewable Energy Act has received the European Commission's State Aid clearance. The promoter is a private company operating in the utility sector, therefore is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives, however it will be required to fulfil the principles of non-discrimination, transparency and fairness for its procurement operations.

Related documents
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
16/11/2018 - POLAND SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PROGRAMME
Related projects
Parent project
POLAND SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Poland: First EIB support for solar energy project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
Publication Date
24 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123547007
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190235
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150776072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190235
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - POLAND SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PROGRAMME
Publication Date
16 Nov 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
87276600
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180211
Last update
16 Nov 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
Related EFSI register
16/11/2018 - POLAND SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
Data sheet
LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
Related press
Poland: First EIB support for solar energy project
Related story
Water out of air
Parent project
POLAND SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: First EIB support for solar energy project
Related story
Water out of air
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LORDS LB 66 MW SOLAR PV PORTFOLIO
Related EFSI register
16/11/2018 - POLAND SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PROGRAMME
Parent project
POLAND SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PROGRAMME

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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