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EV CHARGING ITALY (FM)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 25,000,000
Transport : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2019 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EV CHARGING ITALY (FM)
Related press
Italy: E-Mobility: EIB to support Be Charge for charging network expansion

Summary sheet

Release date
29 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2019
20190230
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EV CHARGING ITALY (FM)
BE CHARGE SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 75 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of the expansion of the electric vehicles charging ("EVC") infrastructure accross Italy by BeCharge. The company expects to install 3 700 EVC by 2024.

The project will contribute to push the transition towards lower carbon transport vehicles. The project is in line with EU Directive on Alternative Fuels 2014/94/EU, which has set out minimum requirements for the building up of electric vehicles charging infrastructure. Finally, part of the investment is expected to take place in cohesion regions. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project components consist of short connections to the distribution grid networks and the respective charging stations. They are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. After completion, no environmental impact is expected from the ordinary operation of the stations. No environmental impact assessment is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The electric vehicles (EV) infrastructure in itself is not subject to environmental impact assessment processes under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. However, the building of green field parking locations where the EV infrastructure is installed and/or connections to the grid may be screened under Annex II. The Bank will require in those cases to be informed of the screening decision from Competent Authority. The project is expected to have a positive effect on the environment. The project will power electric vehicles with no emissions of pollutants and hence will contribute to meet air quality standards as set out by the European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The project will also contribute to reduce road transport noise pollution, as EVs are also much quieter than conventional vehicles. Finally, the project will have a significant impact on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reduction that will result from the replacement of conventional cars operating on fossil fuels with electric cars powered by less carbon intensive electricity. No major social issues are envisaged; nonetheless social impact of the project will be further assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company sitting outside regulated activity of its parent company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EV CHARGING ITALY (FM)
Other links
Related press
Italy: E-Mobility: EIB to support Be Charge for charging network expansion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EV CHARGING ITALY (FM)
Publication Date
5 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94696696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190230
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EV CHARGING ITALY (FM)
Other links
Summary sheet
EV CHARGING ITALY (FM)
Data sheet
EV CHARGING ITALY (FM)
Related press
Italy: E-Mobility: EIB to support Be Charge for charging network expansion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: E-Mobility: EIB to support Be Charge for charging network expansion
Other links
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EV CHARGING ITALY (FM)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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