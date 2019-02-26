Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,360,960
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 14,360,960
Solid waste : € 14,360,960
Signature date(s)
2/11/2023 : € 14,360,960
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport Revizuit Privind Impactul Asupra Mediului - Rezumat Fără Caracter Tehnic
Related public register
31/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport Revizuit Privind Impactul Asupra Mediului
Related public register
17/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2020
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 20/11/2019
20190226
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE
CONSILIUL JUDETEAN GALATI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 122 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an Integrated Waste Management System in Galati county.

The project is in line with the objectives of the EU waste management directives and will support the implementation of the EU waste hierarchy, by increasing waste and material collection. It will also contribute to waste to energy and to the reduction of waste landfilling, especially biodegradable material. Additionally, it supports Climate Action, by reducing and avoiding greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the Circular Economy, by increasing overall resource efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). An environmental permit application has been submitted to the competent authority and a final decision is expected by the end of December 2019. The EIB will allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy Statement. With the appropriate conditions in place the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, and 2014/23/EU if and where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
31/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport Revizuit Privind Impactul Asupra Mediului - Rezumat Fără Caracter Tehnic
31/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport Revizuit Privind Impactul Asupra Mediului
17/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport Revizuit Privind Impactul Asupra Mediului - Rezumat Fără Caracter Tehnic
Publication Date
31 Jan 2023
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166177172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190226
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport Revizuit Privind Impactul Asupra Mediului
Publication Date
31 Jan 2023
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
166182932
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190226
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
17 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165139827
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190226
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport Revizuit Privind Impactul Asupra Mediului - Rezumat Fără Caracter Tehnic
Related public register
31/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE - Raport Revizuit Privind Impactul Asupra Mediului
Related public register
17/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications