GALATI SOLID WASTE INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project concerns an Integrated Waste Management System in Galati county.
The project is in line with the objectives of the EU waste management directives and will support the implementation of the EU waste hierarchy, by increasing waste and material collection. It will also contribute to waste to energy and to the reduction of waste landfilling, especially biodegradable material. Additionally, it supports Climate Action, by reducing and avoiding greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the Circular Economy, by increasing overall resource efficiency.
The project is subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). An environmental permit application has been submitted to the competent authority and a final decision is expected by the end of December 2019. The EIB will allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy Statement. With the appropriate conditions in place the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, and 2014/23/EU if and where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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