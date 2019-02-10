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LA ISLA SOLAR PV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,898,547.62
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 40,898,547.62
Energy : € 40,898,547.62
Signature date(s)
9/12/2019 : € 40,898,547.62
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - EIA Maps
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Gestion de Residuos de Construcción y Demolición
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Acústico
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Environmental Assessment Study
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental
Related public register
24/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental - Environmental Assessment Modifications
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Para la Evaluación del Impacto Paisajístico y Visual
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Hidrológico-Hidráulico
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related press
Spain: COP25 - Support for renewable energy: EIB joins forces with Natixis to co-finance the construction of nine solar power plants
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2019
20190210
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LA ISLA SOLAR PV
NOVASOL INVEST LA ISLA SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 41 million
EUR 121 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant with a total capacity of 182.5 MWp located in the municipality of Alcalá de Guadaira, in the province of Seville (Andalusia, Spain). The plant was awarded with a specific regulation as a result of a national competitive auction for renewable energy projects held in July 2017.

The EIB intermediated financing for this operation is expected to have an important demonstration effect. Indeed, it will be one of the first greenfield solar energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework, which came into effect in 2014. Additionally, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), and have been screened in by the competent authority, who confirmed that applicable EIA processes have been performed. The authorization procedure has been completed for the solar photovoltaic plant and the relevant interconnection facilities.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the EIB would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - EIA Maps
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Gestion de Residuos de Construcción y Demolición
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Acústico
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Environmental Assessment Study
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental
24/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental - Environmental Assessment Modifications
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Para la Evaluación del Impacto Paisajístico y Visual
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Hidrológico-Hidráulico
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related projects
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: COP25 - Support for renewable energy: EIB joins forces with Natixis to co-finance the construction of nine solar power plants

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Publication Date
8 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94511910
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - EIA Maps
Publication Date
8 Nov 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94338573
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Gestion de Residuos de Construcción y Demolición
Publication Date
8 Nov 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94338457
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Acústico
Publication Date
8 Nov 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94334034
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Publication Date
8 Nov 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94331240
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Environmental Assessment Study
Publication Date
7 Nov 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94342087
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental
Publication Date
8 Nov 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94339058
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental - Environmental Assessment Modifications
Publication Date
24 Nov 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94339061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Para la Evaluación del Impacto Paisajístico y Visual
Publication Date
8 Nov 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94335511
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Hidrológico-Hidráulico
Publication Date
8 Nov 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94337446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149518062
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - EIA Maps
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Gestion de Residuos de Construcción y Demolición
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Acústico
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Environmental Assessment Study
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental
Related public register
24/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental - Environmental Assessment Modifications
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Para la Evaluación del Impacto Paisajístico y Visual
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Hidrológico-Hidráulico
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Other links
Summary sheet
LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Data sheet
LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related press
Spain: COP25 - Support for renewable energy: EIB joins forces with Natixis to co-finance the construction of nine solar power plants
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: COP25 - Support for renewable energy: EIB joins forces with Natixis to co-finance the construction of nine solar power plants
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - EIA Maps
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Gestion de Residuos de Construcción y Demolición
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Acústico
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Related public register
07/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Environmental Assessment Study
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental
Related public register
24/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Memoria Ambiental - Environmental Assessment Modifications
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Para la Evaluación del Impacto Paisajístico y Visual
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV - Estudio Hidrológico-Hidráulico
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LA ISLA SOLAR PV
Parent project
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications