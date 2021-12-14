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RLB STEIERMARK ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 57,443,229.72
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 57,443,229.72
Credit lines : € 57,443,229.72
Signature date(s)
14/12/2021 : € 57,443,229.72
Other links
Related EFSI register
10/03/2022 - RLB STEIERMARK ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
Related press
Austria: EIB Group and RLB Steiermark join forces to provide additional lending to small and medium enterprises and mid-caps

Summary sheet

Release date
26 January 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2021
20190181
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RLB STEIERMARK ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
RAIFFEISEN-LANDESBANK STEIERMARK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 57 million
EUR 392 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Guarantee to support new lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Austria and neighbouring countries.

Guarantee to support new lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Austria and neighbouring countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
10/03/2022 - RLB STEIERMARK ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB Group and RLB Steiermark join forces to provide additional lending to small and medium enterprises and mid-caps

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - RLB STEIERMARK ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
Publication Date
9 Mar 2022
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
154994524
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190181
Last update
10 Mar 2022
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Austria, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
10/03/2022 - RLB STEIERMARK ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
RLB STEIERMARK ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
Data sheet
RLB STEIERMARK ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT
Related press
Austria: EIB Group and RLB Steiermark join forces to provide additional lending to small and medium enterprises and mid-caps

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB Group and RLB Steiermark join forces to provide additional lending to small and medium enterprises and mid-caps
Other links
Related EFSI register
10/03/2022 - RLB STEIERMARK ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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