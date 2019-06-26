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WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/03/2020 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/03/2020
20190179
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)
SOCIETE PUBLIQUE DE GESTION DE L'EAU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 324 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the EIB co-financing of the EUR 330m 2019-2021 investment programme of Société Publique de Gestion de l'Eau, a public-sector entity in charge of wastewater collection and treatment in the Walloon Region in Belgium.

The investment programme mainly targets the rehabilitation or improvement of existing infrastructure such as wells, sewers, and wastewater treatment plants in order to improve the quality of service, to reduce pollution to the environment and to protect natural resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
17/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)
Publication Date
17 Mar 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94371258
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190179
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171956282
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190179
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)
Other links
Summary sheet
WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)
Data sheet
WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (SPGE)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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