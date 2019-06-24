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INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 90,000,000
Industry : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/03/2021 : € 20,000,000
15/10/2019 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related EFSI register
22/10/2019 - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related press
Spain: Supporting innovation - EIB finances Ingeteam’s RDI strategy with EUR 70m loan under Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2019
20190172
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
INGETEAM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 143 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Ingeteam's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) to be carried out primarily in the promoter's RDI centre located in the technology park of Zamudio (Bilbao, Spain) in the period between 2019 and 2022. Planned activities and related expenditures will be carried out in the areas of renewable energy, electrical storage, smart grids, power transmission and electronics, which are at the core of the company's business strategy (re-focused on the energy transition, energy storage, electro-mobility, offshore wind and industry 4.0) and its global competitiveness.

The project focus on the development of solutions for more sustainable energy generation, transmission, distribution and consumption.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities on power and control electronics (inverters, frequency converters, controllers and protections), electrical engineering and automation projects are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in already-authorised existing facilities, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed are in the best interest of the project and satisfactory for the EIB.

Related documents
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
22/10/2019 - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: Supporting innovation - EIB finances Ingeteam’s RDI strategy with EUR 70m loan under Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Publication Date
8 Nov 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92595583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190172
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182352734
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190172
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Publication Date
21 Oct 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
123754138
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190172
Last update
22 Oct 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related EFSI register
22/10/2019 - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Data sheet
INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related press
Spain: Supporting innovation - EIB finances Ingeteam’s RDI strategy with EUR 70m loan under Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Supporting innovation - EIB finances Ingeteam’s RDI strategy with EUR 70m loan under Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI
Related EFSI register
22/10/2019 - INGETEAM ENERGY SOLUTIONS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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